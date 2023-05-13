LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,434 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CHD opened at $96.86 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

