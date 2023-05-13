LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,913,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 336,786 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 273,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.