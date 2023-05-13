LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

