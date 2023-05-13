LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $86,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.41.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

