LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,472 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

