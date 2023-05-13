LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,555 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. CWM LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

X opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

