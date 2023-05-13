LPL Financial LLC Sells 132,077 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 132,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.