LPL Financial LLC Sells 28,503 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 706,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,503 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

