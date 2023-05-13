LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.