LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,964,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Down 1.5 %

KMX stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

