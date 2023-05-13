Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,985,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 134.14%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

