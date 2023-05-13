Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

MAIN opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

