Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.86 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

