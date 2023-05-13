Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 40,685 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,685 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $134,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 62,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.28.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

