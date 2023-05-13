McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 18,542 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $389.97 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.68.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Read More
