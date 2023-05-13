McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 18,542 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $389.97 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

