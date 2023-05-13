Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly expects that the software giant will post earnings of $9.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

MSFT opened at $308.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.41.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock worth $13,735,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.