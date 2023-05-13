Morgan Stanley Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $60.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

