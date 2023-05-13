Morgan Stanley Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $60.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

