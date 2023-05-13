MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $469.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.55. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

