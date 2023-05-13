Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera Stock Performance

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,097,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.22. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.