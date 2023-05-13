National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Beverage by 345.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

