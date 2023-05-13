National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.