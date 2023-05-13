Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

