NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.8425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

