Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after buying an additional 678,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,313,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,598,000 after buying an additional 90,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,012,000 after buying an additional 2,191,601 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 and have sold 84,308 shares worth $1,510,217. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.21 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

