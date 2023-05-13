OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 18.7 %

OSUR opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile



OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

