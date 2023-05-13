Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,503,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,902,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

