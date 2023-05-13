Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Pacer WealthShield ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Profile

The Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer WealthShield index. The fund tracks an index that toggles between equity and Treasurys, or a combination of both, on a monthly basis depending on monthly moving averages. PWS was launched on Dec 11, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

