Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

