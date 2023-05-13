Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $28.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.