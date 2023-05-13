PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $108.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. PayPal has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

