Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,577,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after buying an additional 102,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

