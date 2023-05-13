Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after purchasing an additional 471,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 431,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 146,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $30,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $518,631.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,754,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $30,856.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,353,395 shares of company stock valued at $551,352,091 over the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $26.40 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

