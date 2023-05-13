Profund Advisors LLC Has $78.50 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,545 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

