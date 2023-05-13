Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halliburton’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton



Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

