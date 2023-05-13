Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RY opened at $95.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.