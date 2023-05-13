SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SciPlay from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Insider Activity at SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 875.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 455,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 1,351.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 366,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 732.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,714 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.