Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $29,083,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $7,341,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $102.69 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

