SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $614.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

