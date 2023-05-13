SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,016 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Cardlytics Stock Down 5.7 %

CDLX stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 164.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.