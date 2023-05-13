SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,736 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 12.0% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after buying an additional 342,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneSpan by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 7.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,492,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.92. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $56.62 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

