SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 96,033 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

GAP Stock Down 4.0 %

GAP stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.