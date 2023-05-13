SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $809.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading

