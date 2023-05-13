SG Americas Securities LLC Has $179,000 Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

CCRN stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

