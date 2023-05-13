SG Americas Securities LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.95. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

