SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,178 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $152.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMR. Cowen increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,692,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.