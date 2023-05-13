SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

