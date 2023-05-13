SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,920 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 235,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,645,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.07 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,684. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.