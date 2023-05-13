Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.08 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.