Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $12.25 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

