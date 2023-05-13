Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 55.72%. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

